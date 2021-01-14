Lady Gaga To Sing National Anthem At Biden’s Inauguration

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Thursday.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, supported Biden during the campaign, The Hill reported. Gaga also campaigned for Biden in Pittsburgh the night before the election, where she said “now is your chance to vote” against President Donald Trump, according to another Hill report.

Other participants in the inauguration include Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato, according to the press release.

“They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol,” Presidential Inauguration Committee CEO Tony Allen said, according to the press release.

Allen also said the participants are devoted to Biden and Harris’ goals of a united America “and restoring the soul of our nation,” Allen said in the press release.

Lopez and Alex Rodriguez endorsed Biden in November, the Hill reported.

Gaga tweeted a video on Oct. 31 endorsing the president elect while opening a beer. (RELATED: Lady Gaga Goes After Trump For Being ‘Racist,’ Says He Has ‘Failed’ Americans)

Gaga said she was “voting for America, which means I’m voting for Joe Biden” during the video. Gaga squeezed the can, threw it and said “cheers to the 2020 election.”

Biden’s Inaugural Committee will hold a television special for the inauguration next week instead of in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official familiar with the plans told Politico.

Andrea Hall will lead the pledge of allegiance, Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman will give the benediction, and Amanda Gorman will do a poetry reading during the inauguration, according to the press release. Father. Leo J. O’Donovan, who was Georgetown University’s 44th president, is leading the Invocation.



The Biden Inaugural Committee didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

