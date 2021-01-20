Lindsey Graham: ‘If You’re Wanting To Erase Donald Trump From The [Republican] Party, You’re Going To Get Erased’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that it would be grave error to try to “erase” former President Donald Trump from the Republican Party because of the support he still enjoys within it.

“I hope people in our party understand the party itself. If you’re wanting to erase Donald Trump from the party, you’re going to get erased,” Graham told Fox News just hours after the inauguration Wednesday of President Joe Biden.

“Most Republicans like his policies. A lot of Republicans like his style,” Graham continued. “A lot of people are disappointed with him personally at times but appreciate the outcomes he’s achieved for our country.” (RELATED: ‘I’ll Stand Up For Them’: Sen. Tom Cotton Says All Trump Supporters Shouldn’t ‘Have Their Views Censored’ Because Of Capitol Riot)

The senator was asked if he thinks Trump will try to form another political party, reportedly to be called the Patriot Party. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that the president has floated the notion among his inner circle of confidantes.

“I hope he doesn’t,” Graham responded, saying that his wish is for Trump to “stay the leader of the Republican Party.” He insisted the Trump presidency was successful for conservatives and “a good four years for judges, for rebuilding the military, for bringing order to the border, for historic peace agreements in the Mideast.”

Graham also noted that Trump successfully appointed three Supreme Court justices: “I hope President Trump understands that his legacy and his best future lies with the Republican Party.”

Graham suggested any notion of excising Trump from the Republican Party “would be a disaster … The one way Democrats can survive is for the Republican Party to crack up. The best way for the Republican Party to crack up is try to move forward without Donald Trump.”

The House of Representatives voted Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for the second time for allegedly inciting insurrection, after a rally turned into a riot as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Says A Pardon Of Capitol Rioters ‘Would Be Wrong … Would Destroy President Trump’ And They Should Be Fully Prosecuted)

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, led by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. According to one report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is considering voting for impeachment and on Tuesday said the rioters “were fed lies” and were “provoked by the president.”