REPORT: The NBA Has 11 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The NBA reportedly has several new cases of coronavirus.

According to Shams Charania, the league has 11 new cases of coronavirus among players after conducting 502 tests since January 13. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

11 new NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus out of 502 tested since Jan. 13, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2021

The first question that always comes up with new testing data is whether or not people need to be concerned with the numbers.

Let me go ahead and answer that one for you all right away. There’s literally no reason at all to panic about 11 new cases of coronavirus in the NBA.

Allow me to repeat that. There’s no reason to panic at all.

The league has several hundred players, and 11 new cases of coronavirus isn’t going to slow things down one bit.

It looked like the NBA was trending towards trouble with a string of postponements, but things seem to be doing much better as of late.

So, there’s no reason at all to panic. Things are going just fine right now for the NBA.