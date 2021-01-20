REPORT: Former South Carolina Coach Will Muschamp Is Now Working For Georgia And Kirby Smart

Will Muschamp has reportedly taken his talents to the University of Georgia.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the former South Carolina coach is working for Kirby Smart at Georgia in an unknown role.

Smart and Muschamp both come from Nick Saban’s coaching tree.

Former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp now working for UGA https://t.co/XLAGsjK5hT — AJC Sports (@AJCsports) January 20, 2021

While South Carolina and Florida fans might not want to hear this, Muschamp is a very solid defensive coach.

Clearly, he leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to being a head coach, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know his Xs and Os on the defensive side of the ball.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has purged his Twitter bio of any references to the Gamecocks as rumors swirl that he might be fired at any moment. Stay tuned, folks. Things are about to get crazy in the SEC. pic.twitter.com/z5IshOxPEP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 15, 2020

Seeing as how Muschamp and Smart know each other, teaming up in Athens is far from the worst idea. It doesn’t look like there’ll be a DC opening, but Muschamp could spend some time as a position coach or analyst.

The reality of the situation is that Georgia will be very solid in 2021, and Muschamp will get another shot at a head coaching position.

He might as well bind his time at one of the best programs in the SEC.