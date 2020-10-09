Lane Kiffin Says He’s In A Group Chat Will Jeremy Pruitt, Kirby Smart And Will Muschamp

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin might be a member of the most exclusive group chat in all of college football.

Kiffin told Paul Finebaum during a Thursday interview that he’s in a group chat with Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and South Carolina’s Will Muschamp. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As he also pointed out, they “all have the same father” after being former Nick Saban assistants. Watch Kiffin break it down below.

I would give up a paycheck without hesitation to see the transcripts from those chats. We’re talking about four major SEC football coaches in a single group chat.

I would literally give just about anything to know what they talk about. I can only imagine the stories that must be told among them.

Think about all the wild games they’ve experienced and the things they’ve witnessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Oct 2, 2020 at 2:56pm PDT

Now, add in the fact they all used to work for Nick Saban, and you have yourself a setup for the kind of stories that documentaries are made about.

Get me the transcripts immediately, folks!

Also, I’m sure this chat will be buzzing after Ole Miss and Alabama play this Saturday. If Kiffin pulls off the upset, the chat will be popping!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Oct 5, 2020 at 5:18pm PDT

Tune in at 6:30 EST on ESPN to watch Kiffin battle it out with his former boss.