The UFC Has A Chilling Cold Open For Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier

The cold open for UFC 257 is outstanding.

The UFC recently released the open video for the highly-anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

If you’re a fan of MMA and combat sports, I can promise this video will have you ready to run through a damn wall. Give it a watch below.

From the sands of Fight Island ???? Your #UFC257 Cold Open has arrived! pic.twitter.com/fsqUuQCLUT — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2021

I am so amped for Saturday night. I really am. I can’t wait to see what happens between McGregor and Poirier.

The Irish-born superstar hasn’t fought in a little more than a year, and it’s about damn time he stepped back into the octagon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

He’s also not stepping into the octagon to fight a sacrificial lamb. Poirier isn’t a joke at all. This won’t be over as quickly as the Cerrone fight.

That much I can 100% promise you. Poirier is going to put up one hell of a fight, and McGregor will need to bring his A-game if he wants to walk out with a win.

You can catch the main card starting at 10:00 EST Saturday night on ESPN+ PPV!