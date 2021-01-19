Conor McGregor Is Relaxing On A Gigantic Yacht Ahead Of His Saturday Fight

Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to have a care in the world ahead of his Saturday matchup against Dustin Poirier.

The Irish-born superstar will fight Saturday night (possibly early Sunday morning) against Poirier at UFC 257 on Fight Island, but he’s not sweating his first matchup in a year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McGregor posted several photos Tuesday morning of himself on the gigantic Moonlight II yacht. According to RT.com, the weekly rent on the yacht is about $780,000.

I think it’s safe to say that McGregor is feeling good ahead of his matchup against Poirier. He looks calm, relaxed, cool and collected.

Not a care in the world! He’s spending more money than most people make in a decade to rent a yacht for a week!

If he’s so confident that he’s just chilling on a yacht ahead of Saturday, then I’m not even sure this fight will be close.

Hell, McGregor might lay waste to Poirier if he’s carrying this kind of energy with him.

The main card for UFC 257 starts at 10:00 EST on ESPN+ PPV! Should be a very fun night!