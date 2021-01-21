REPORT: Authorities Spoke To Armie Hammer Over ‘Suggestive Video’ Of ‘Ms. Cayman’ On His Alleged Private Instagram

Authorities reportedly spoke to actor Armie Hammer after he allegedly shared a “suggestive video” on his private Instagram.

Grand Cayman police warned Hammer about his conduct, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

Armie Hammer, alleged cannibal/abuser, was investigated by the Grand Cayman authorities after posting “inappropriate” footage of a woman he initially identified as “Ms. Cayman” in his private Instagram https://t.co/RlL5x6EIN4 pic.twitter.com/eSH7gOn2L7 — Jezebel (@Jezebel) January 21, 2021

“On January 15, 2021, the RCIPS received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which had been posted on social media,” police told Page Six in a statement. “Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant.” (RELATED: ‘I Want To Take A Bite Out Of You’: Armie Hammer’s Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out After People Accuse Him Of Having Cannibalistic Sexual Desires)

Authorities closed the investigation into Hammer after police made no arrest or brought any charges against the actor.

The video reportedly showed a woman in lingerie referred to as “Ms. Cayman.” The Miss Cayman Islands organization has come forward to clarify that the woman in the video is not affiliated with the organization.

“The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant,” the pageant said on its Instagram account. “The Committee and the reigning Miss Cayman regard this issue with the utmost seriousness and the matter has been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS).”

Hammer has also been accused of having cannibalistic sexual desires. The actor has since given up his role in the upcoming movie “Shotgun Wedding,” which Jennifer Lopez also stars in.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said in a statement to Page Six. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”