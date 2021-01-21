Kate Bedingfield Won’t Rule Out Denying Interviews To Networks That ‘Lie’

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield made it clear Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration was not ruling out denying interviews to networks that “lie.”

Bedingfield spoke with CNN "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota about Biden's first day and what she expected in the coming weeks, particularly in her role as communications director.

Camerota referenced Biden’s inaugural speech, during which he said that his administration would fight against “lies told for power and for profit,” and turned the question to Bedingfield.

“I heard that as a direct shot at some of the media companies that lied about the election results, we know who they are. They are right-wing companies, some are more fringe than others, at this point, or more extreme than others,” Camerota continued.

“And so if they continue to engage in lies, something that he is trying to combat, what is your communication strategy, will you deny those networks any interviews, I mean what happens if they revert to form immediately?” she asked.

Bedingfield first noted that the Biden administration would prioritize reaching all Americans, but then she cautioned, “Now obviously, if media companies are willfully lying or are not carrying forth straightforward honest information from the president when we make him available, or from administration officials when we make them available, then, of course, that’s something that we are going to think about and we’re going to factor in.”

Bedingfield concluded with a joke, saying, “We love viewers who watch CNN, but we also love viewers who don’t watch CNN.”

“Viewers who don’t watch CNN? Your words make no sense to me,” Camerota replied with a smile.

Neither Camerota nor Bedingfield mentioned any network specifically.