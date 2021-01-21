REPORT: Dwayne Haskins Meets With The Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins is reportedly meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Ian Rapoport, a Thursday meeting will happen between the two sides as Haskins searches for a new team after being cut by Washington. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Ohio State star previously met with the Panthers.

Former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins has a visit with the #Steelers today, sources say. Some potential QB depth and upside. The free agent and ex-first round pick also recently visited the #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2021

Does Pittsburgh see something in this situation that I don’t? Am I missing something when it comes to Dwayne Haskins?

The dude flamed out of Washington in spectacular fashion. I mean, we’re talking about an all-time flameout.

He was fined for partying maskless with strippers during a global pandemic and was then cut. It doesn’t get much worse than that.

Dwayne Haskins was finally back as a starter [due to injury] and after losing to the #Seahawks, apparently decided to party at a strip club. The team is aware of the posts and are in contact with the league while handling it internally, per @NickiJhabvala pic.twitter.com/z5uYHTQJ19 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2020

If you’re the Steelers or any other team capable of winning right away in 2021, why waste your time with Haskins?

I understand he’s talented and I understand that we’ve seen flashes at times. It doesn’t matter to me. Being an NFL QB takes every ounce of commitment a person has, and we absolutely haven’t seen that from Haskins.

Hell, we haven’t even seen anything close to it.

I see no upside at all to signing the former Washington QB. I might be pessimistic, but it just seems like a foolish thing to do.