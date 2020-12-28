Editorial

Washington Cuts Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team walks off the field following their 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Washington has cut quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The team announced Monday that the Haskins has been shown the exit after an absolutely terrible time with the organization. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This has been a long time coming, and it’s about damn time Washington cut Haskins. He simply had to go after the past week.

He was fined for partying maskless with strippers and was then benched this past Sunday. He looked absolutely awful.

Now, Haskins is looking for a new job, and I’m not sure a ton of people are going to come calling. He hasn’t proven at all that he’s an NFL leader.

When you’re a quarterback in the NFL, you have to be all in. After the past week, does anyone believe Haskins is all in?

Washington is fighting for a playoff spot and he was out partying with strippers during a pandemic. The writing was on the wall, and he’s now gone.

As someone who knows several Washington fans, I’m sure they won’t be shedding too many tears.