Washington Cuts Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Washington has cut quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The team announced Monday that the Haskins has been shown the exit after an absolutely terrible time with the organization.

We have released QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020

This has been a long time coming, and it’s about damn time Washington cut Haskins. He simply had to go after the past week.

He was fined for partying maskless with strippers and was then benched this past Sunday. He looked absolutely awful.

Breaking: Washington has released QB Dwayne Haskins, per NFL Network. The 15th overall pick from the 2019 Draft is done in Washington. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2020

Now, Haskins is looking for a new job, and I’m not sure a ton of people are going to come calling. He hasn’t proven at all that he’s an NFL leader.

When you’re a quarterback in the NFL, you have to be all in. After the past week, does anyone believe Haskins is all in?

Washington is fighting for a playoff spot and he was out partying with strippers during a pandemic. The writing was on the wall, and he’s now gone.

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins was fined $40K by the team for COVID-19 violations after he attended a strip club without a mask, source said. A significant amount. This is the largest known fine for a player for a COVID violation – more than half of Haskins’ weekly paycheck. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2020

As someone who knows several Washington fans, I’m sure they won’t be shedding too many tears.