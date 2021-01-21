REPORT: The New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ Will Likely Be Delayed Again

The upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die” is reportedly facing another delay.

The highly-anticipated film, which is Daniel Craig’s final time in the iconic role, was supposed to come out April 2020, but has faced repeated delays because of coronavirus. It’s currently slated to come out in April, but sounds like the prospects of that happening are quickly fading. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that another delay is coming, and it’s now a question of if “No Time to Die” is released in October, November or December 2021.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again for everyone out there. It’s truly incredible the impact coronavirus has had on the entertainment industry.

This movie was supposed to come out months ago, but not even James Bond is strong enough to fend off the coronavirus pandemic.

The sad thing is that we all know it probably won’t end with just “No Time to Die.” I think we’re going to see a lot of delays throughout 2021.

Sure, Warner Bros. is dumping everything onto HBO Max, but that doesn’t mean most studios will follow suit.

In fact, I’d bet most of them don’t. There’s simply too much money on the line.

Let’s hope we get “No Time to Die” sooner than later. I’ve been waiting on this movie for far too long.