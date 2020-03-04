New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ Release Pushed To November 25 Because Of The Coronavirus

The new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” has been pushed back several months.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s scheduled April release has been pushed back to November 25 because of the coronavirus. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

Well, this sure sucks. “No Time to Die” was only about a month away from coming out! Now, we have to wait until November 25th!

I understand this might make sense from a business standpoint, especially when you consider China is shutting down theaters all over the place.

The Chinese market for movies is gigantic, and you can’t release a film like James Bond without access to it. That’s just the reality of the situation.

That still doesn’t make it much easier to swallow. It’s not like they pushed it back a month or two. They pushed it back seven months!

Seven months!

This movie better be off the walls good if we have to wait an extra seven months for it. Otherwise, this is just going to be an extreme waste of time.

What a terrible turn of events for James Bond fans everywhere.