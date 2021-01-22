Biden Administration Investigating ‘Domestic Violent Extremism’ After Capitol Riot

President Joe Biden has ordered his intelligence community to conduct a threat assessment of “domestic violent extremism” in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the move at a Friday press conference, saying the threat of extremism within the U.S. is a “serious and growing national security threat.” Biden has ordered Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to compile the threat assessment as well as increase capability of disrupting violent demonstrations. (RELATED: Joe Biden Vows To ‘Codify’ Roe V. Wade, Appoint Pro-Roe Judges On Anniversary Of Case)

Biden is “requesting a comprehensive threat assessment, coordinated with the FBI and DHS, on domestic violent extremism,” from Haines, according to Psaki.

.@PressSec says that President Biden has sent a task to the ODNI “requesting a comprehensive threat assessment, coordinated with the FBI and DHS, on domestic violent extremism.” pic.twitter.com/ZUlNocbNtD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 22, 2021

Biden assumed office barely two weeks after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to thwart the certification of Biden’s victory. Five people died in the riot, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

President Donald Trump was impeached by a bipartisan majority in the House soon afterward, charged with “incitement of insurrection.” Democrats and many Republicans argue Trump’s speech to supporters in D.C. the morning of Jan. 6 encouraged the then-protesters to storm the Capitol.

Domestic political violence was a hallmark throughout 2020 on both sides of the political aisle. Prior to the storming of the Capitol, cities across the country saw months of rioting and protest against police shootings. Rioters in Seattle set up a “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” wherein city authorities had no control for weeks. Similar autonomous zones popped up briefly in New York City, Washington, D.C. and elsewhere.