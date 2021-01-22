Denzel Washington’s New Movie ‘The Little Things’ Comes Out In 1 Week On HBO Max

We’re one week away from Denzel Washington’s new movie “The Little Things” being released.

Next Friday, the highly-anticipated police thriller with the Hollywood legend, Jared Leto and Rami Malek will hit HBO Max. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While we don’t know much about the plot, it certainly looks like Washington and Malek will play a pair of police officers hunting down a serial killer, which appears to be Leto.

Washington plays by his own rules, and Malek is more about doing things by the book. I can 100% get behind it.

As we all know, Denzel Washington is one of the best actors to ever appear on screen. He’s a generational talent.

Pretty much everything he’s involved with turns out to be awesome. Whether it’s “Remember the Titans” or “Training Day,” the dude just knows how to make hits.

Now, he’s doing another police film, and it honestly looks like one of his best ever. I mean, how could it possibly be bad given the plot and cast?

The answer is that it’s not possible.

Make sure to catch “The Little Things” next Friday on HBO Max. It looks like it’s going to be outstanding.