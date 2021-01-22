World War II Veteran Becomes 1 Millionth Person To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Florida

A 100-year-old World War II veteran received the one millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Florida Friday, Fox News reported.

Henry Sayler was joined by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday and received the vaccine, according to Fox News.

It was an honor to witness Henry Sayler receive his first dose of the vaccine today. Florida is rapidly approaching a monumental milestone of 1 million seniors vaccinated. #SeniorsFirst pic.twitter.com/JoL6N1ybOH — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 22, 2021

“I didn’t feel a thing,” Sayler said after receiving the vaccine, which aired on Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends.” “I just want to say how happy we are to live in the No. 1 state in the union and have the No. 1 governor in the union,” Sayler, who also previously served as a Republican state senator, added, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Here Is What’s Going On With The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout)

“He’s an American hero,” DeSantis said of Sayler. DeSantis has defended his state’s COVID-19 distribution policies. He said that Florida was following the science by prioritizing the state’s large senior population in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Just about two-thirds of the administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in Florida have gone to senior citizens, Fox News reported.

DeSantis also encouraged the federal government to increase the number of vaccine doses sent to Florida, according to Fox News.