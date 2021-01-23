Larry King Dies At The Age Of 87

TV legend Larry King has died at the age of 87.

King’s official Twitter account announced the news early Saturday morning, and stated that King died early this morning. His cause of death wasn’t listed, but he had previously been hospitalized with coronavirus a few weeks ago. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

First, we lose Hank Aaron on Friday and now we wake and see that we’ve lost Larry King. It’s been a rough 24 hours.

King was an absolute icon in the news game. We’re talking about a man who was a pillar of the industry.

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

For more than two decades, King’s show “Larry King Live” was watched by millions of viewers on CNN. It was without a doubt one of the most famous shows in the news industry.

Following the success of “Larry King Live,” he hosted a YouTube series interviewing celebrities, and it was highly-informative.

A bit of a personal note, I sat behind Larry King at a Dodgers game about a decade ago. You could see his passion for the sport of baseball and for his team.

Rest easy, King. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family.