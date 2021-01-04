Report: Larry King Moves Out Of ICU, Remains Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Larry King has reportedly been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit but remains hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.

The 87-year-old famed television host reportedly continues to undergo treatment for COVID-19 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after being admitted more than 10 days ago, a source close to the family told NBC News in a piece published Sunday. However, King was reportedly taken out of ICU, per the report. (RELATED: Filming On ‘The Batman’ Resumes Following Robert Pattinson’s Reported Coronavirus Quarantine)

Larry King has been moved from the ICU at a Los Angeles hospital, where he continues to be treated for Covid-19, a source close to the family says. https://t.co/R7Q23p54MV — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 4, 2021

The source went on to explain that the legendary broadcaster believes he might have contracted the coronavirus from a health care worker who went to his home. (RELATED: Larry King Breaks Silence Following ‘Loss Of Two Of My Children’)

King’s son has also reportedly contracted COVID-19, according to the same source, per the outlet.

Hospital protocols during the coronavirus outbreak have prevented family members from being able to visit him at the hospital.

On Sunday, reports surfaced that the former host of “Larry King Live” had been hospitalized with the virus.

Larry King is receiving treatment in a Los Angeles hospital for COVID-19 https://t.co/hjwZPSNpo0 pic.twitter.com/StafFRrQSY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 2, 2021

“Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ,” a source close to King’s family shared with ABC News.