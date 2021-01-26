John Madden Thinks NFL Teams Hiring ‘Madden’ Players Might Be A Good Idea

John Madden thinks NFL franchises should take a look at hiring video game players.

The man whose name is tied to the most famous football video game series ever made has some hot takes about people who play the product.

Madden told ESPN the following when asked if he would have potentially hired “Madden” players during his days coaching in the NFL:

I would have a couple of young guys that are good, good Madden players, and hire them and put them on my staff. And each week I would have them play our opponent. If the Raiders are playing Kansas City, I’d have one of them be the Raiders and one of them be Kansas City. And then I would run our players against their defenses and their defenses against our players. And I’d have them just check that out and then write up — this was good, this was bad, had trouble here and trouble there. I don’t know how much I would use it, but that’s what I would do.

This is the most half-baked idea I’ve ever heard in my life. He can’t be serious, right? He thinks NFL teams should actually hire “Madden” players?

Of all the stupid things I’ve ever heard, these comments from Madden are near the top of the list.

So you mean to tell me that if I know how to run up the score in a video game, I’m all of a sudden qualified to call plays in an NFL game? You’ll have to understand if I’m sitting here visibly confused and shocked right now. No way, folks. No chance in hell.

Madden’s theory literally sounds like what my college roommates and I would jokingly say while gaming after a few too many light beers at the bar.

If a “Madden” player actually tried coaching an NFL game or creating the play script, the team would get crushed. I’m not even saying that as someone who is anti-video game. I’m saying it because it’s true.

I won countless national titles on “NCAA Football.” Yet, you don’t see me coaching Alabama!

