Electronic Arts Agrees To $2 Billion ‘Madden’ Extension

“Madden” won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

According to Darren Rovell, Electronic Arts, the NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to a five-year extension for the popular video game series worth $2 billion.

The NFL will get $1 billion, $500 million will go to the players and $500 million will be spent on “marketing commitments.”

BREAKING: Electronic Arts signs five-year, $2 Billion extension to publish “Madden” through 2026 season https://t.co/w4JVKUNibL — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 28, 2020

For those of you who live under a rock, “Madden” is the most popular sports video game in the country among guys who love football. People play it nonstop. It’s been around for decades.

While it’s not nearly as cool as “NCAA Football,” it’s still pretty damn fun for a video game. I’m not even a big video gamer, but I’ll play “Madden” if there’s a controller sitting around.

There’s obviously a ton of money to be made off of it. There’s simply no way the parties involved are going to walk away from the situation when there’s billions of dollars on the line.

If there’s one thing we know about the NFL, it’s that the league loves money. “Madden” games fly off the shelf every year when a new game is released.

As long as the game continues to remain popular and sell, the league and the NFLPA will continue to cash in.

Prepare for “Madden” to hang around for a very long time!