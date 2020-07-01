‘Madden 21’ Will Let Users Play 2 Seasons Of College Football

“Madden 21” users will be able to play college football in the latest version of the game.

According to ESPN College Football, the new “Madden” will let people play two seasons as one of 10 different college programs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oregon, LSU, Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas are among the schools included. You can see the full list below.

Madden 21’s career mode will allow you to pick from a pool of 10 colleges and play two seasons. So that leaves one question … pic.twitter.com/zr05vKCACF — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 1, 2020

I can’t even put into words for all of you how badly people want “NCAA Football” to return. It’s been seven years since the last game came out!

Seven years! Stop and think about that for a second! We’re coming up on the decade mark since the NCAA ruined the greatest video game ever made.

While the new “Madden” isn’t “NCAA Football,” it’s clearly trying to scratch that itch, and that’s great news for millions of fans.

Will it fill the void left by the lack of college football? Not even close. It won’t even put a dent in the surface of that problem.

I would give anything for a new version of the game. You think I’m kidding, but I’m not. I’d gladly pay $500 for “NCAA Football 21” right now. I wouldn’t even hesitate.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like a return is in the cards anytime soon. Let’s hope I’m wrong because the day “NCAA Football” returns is going to be a day to celebrate.