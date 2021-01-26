REPORT: Lori Loughlin’s Husband Loses In Fight To Spend Prison Sentence At Family’s Mansion

Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli’s request to spend the rest of his prison sentence in the family’s mansion was reportedly denied.

The judge ruled that there was no “extraordinary or compelling reason” for Giannulli to spend his sentence at home, according to a report published Tuesday by People magazine.

Mossimo Giannulli’s Request for Early Release is Denied by Judge​ https://t.co/FRBF5WvBkK — People (@people) January 26, 2021

“Giannulli is not entitled to a modification of his sentence because he has not demonstrated an ‘extraordinary and compelling’ reason warranting his release,” Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton wrote in his order, according to People magazine. “Although the Court recognizes the danger associated with COVID-19 and the particular risk of transmission in penitentiary facilities, the fear of COVID-19 alone, without more, is insufficient to warrant release.” (RELATED: Mossimo Giannulli Wants To Spend Rest Of His Prison Sentence At His Mansion, Prosecutors Say No)

“Although defendant’s quarantine was longer than anticipated, he has since been released to the general population,” Gorton reportedly continued. “He has given no extraordinary or compelling reason why his current circumstances in the camp warrant immediate release.”

Giannulli argued for release after spending 56 days in solitary confinement due to coronavirus protocols, as previously reported.

Giannulli first reported to prison in November and is expected to be released in April.

Loughlin and her husband were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy-related charges. The couple admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.