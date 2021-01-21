Olivia Jade Makes Her YouTube Comeback Following College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade made her YouTube comeback Thursday.

Olivia Jade’s appearance on YouTube follows her mother’s release from prison. Her first video, after a hiatus that lasted longer than a year, was a “daily vlog.”

WATCH:

Olivia Jade was pretty big on YouTube before the fallout from the college admissions scandal halted her social media influencing career. (RELATED: REPORT: Mossimo Giannulli Calls Solitary Confinement ‘Extreme’ Punishment For His Role In College Admissions Scandal)

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli admitted to paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California as competitive rowing recruits. Loughlin has since completed her two month sentence while Giannulli remains behind bars. He was sentenced to five months in prison.

Following the charges, Olivia Jade lost brand partnerships. TRESemme was one of the brands to drop Olivia.

“After careful review of recent events, we have decided to end our partnership with Olivia Jade Giannulli,” a statement from the brand said at the time.

It’ll be interesting to see if brands decide they can work with her now that justice has mostly been served. If not, I’m sure she’ll still figure out a way to make things work.