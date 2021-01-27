Alabama Officially Hires Doug Marrone

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is headed to Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide have officially announced the hiring of Marrone, and he’ll join Nick Saban’s staff as the offensive line coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move had been expected since the Jaguars fired him, and it’s now a done deal.

Everyone, say hello to the newest member of Nick Saban’s career rehab program! He got tired of rehabbing failed college careers, and he’s not focused on saving fired NFL coaches.

It’s truly spectacular what kind of talent Saban can pull to Tuscaloosa.

Also, this is now the second fired NFL coach Saban has hired this offseason. Bill O’Brien, who used to coach the Texans, is running his offense for the Crimson Tide.

The rehab program just can’t get enough.

You know it’s going to be easy for Saban to recruit when he’s surrounded by former NFL talent. O’Brien and Marrone are going to tell every single parent they can get their kid to the NFL, and that’s on top of Saban’s proven track record.

It’s going to be a slaughter down in Tuscaloosa. It’s shooting fish in a barrel for Saban and company.

The rich get richer!