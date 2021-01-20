REPORT: Doug Marrone Is Nearing A Deal To Join Nick Saban’s Staff At Alabama

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is reportedly close to joining Alabama.

According to Justin Riley, Marrone "is finalizing a deal" to join Nick Saban's staff as the new offensive line coach of the Crimson Tide.

Marrone was fired by the Jags at the end of the season.

#BREAKING: Alabama is finalizing a deal with former Jaguars coach Doug Marrone to become their offensive line coach. #CollegeFootball #RollTide pic.twitter.com/n7KZBEqgpT — Justin Riley (@JustinRiley7) January 19, 2021

If Nick Saban is now making former NFL head coaches position coaches, then he’s really taking his rehab program to the next level.

Saban rehabilitating the careers of fired coaches is legendary in the world of college sports.

You get fired, you go to Alabama, coach for a couple years and you’ll be a head coach again in no time. We’ve seen it play out time and time again.

Hell, just look at how many former Saban assistants are currently head coaches. Now, he’s dipping into the NFL talent pool.

The man just doesn’t know how to stop winning!

It’s also not a bad career move at all for Doug Marrone. I’m sure he’ll be incredibly well-paid, he won’t have a ton of pressure on his shoulders and he’ll get to learn from the greatest college coach to ever live.

If there’s one man who can get Marrone back to being a head coach, it’s Nick Saban.

We’ll see when Marrone officially arrives in Tuscaloosa, but Crimson Tide fans should love this move.