Darius Rucker Surprises Patrons At IHOP By Covering Their Meal, Leaving Large Tip For Servers

Darius Rucker surprised a group of patrons at an IHOP in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, by covering the tab for all their meals.

“It was a full restaurant,” restaurant manager Stephen Vitale told WCSC-TV. The comments were noted by CMT.com in a piece published Wednesday.

“There were a lot of people,” he added. “I added it up and he paid.”

Vitale also said that the 54-year-old country singer left a “very generous” tip for the servers to share. However, he declined to share just how big. (RELATED: Country Stars Remember Las Vegas Victims During CMT Awards)

“We know him because he does come in quite often and we consider him a regular,” the manager continued, while noting that because the “Wagon Wheel” hitmaker was wearing a mask many of the patrons didn’t recognize him. However, he said the few that did ended up thanking the country singer for his generosity. (RELATED: Will Smith Plays Santa Claus For Teen Diagnosed With Cancer)

“It was a good morning at IHOP,” Vitale explained.

The country superstar‘s “Darius [and] Friends” all-star tournaments and concerts over the last 11 years have raised more than $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to DariusRucker.com.

The “Beers and Sunshine” singer’s Homegrown Concert Series also raises money to buy school supplies for kids in the Charleston County Schools, the outlet reported.