Poll: Trump’s Approval Rating With GOP Voters Rebounds To 81%

Former President Donald Trump’s popularity with Republicans has rebounded with an 81% approval rate, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll.
The poll indicated that approval for Trump among GOP voters has risen by 5% since it hit 76% in mid-January following the Capitol riot and just before the House of Representatives voted to impeach the former president.
GOP women led the way with 15% more of them indicating their support for Trump than had earlier in January. (RELATED: Poll: 52% Of Americans Will Be Unhappy If Trump Wins Re-Election, 45% Want Him Removed From Office)
Of those Republicans polled, 50% also believe that Trump should continue to have a “major role” in the party, an increase of nine percentage points since the Capitol riot.
Since his departure from public life, Trump has said little about any political plans but has reportedly discussed the creation of a third political force in American politics, called the “Patriot Party.” Although a party calling itself the MAGA Patriot Party filed papers with the Federal Election Commission Monday, the Trump campaign disavowed any affiliation with the organization on Tuesday.
The poll indicated that 30% of Republican voters would join the Patriot Party if Trump was selected to lead it. Another 36% said they would prefer to stay with the GOP while 25% were undecided about their loyalties.
The Morning Consult/Politico poll included a survey of Trump’s popularity conducted between Jan. 23-25 with 4,296 Republican voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2%. A second survey conducted between Jan. 22-25 with 599 Republican voters and 581 Trump voters determined support for a Trump-led third party and has a margin of error of +/- 4%.
The poll was released after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after the president told the crowd, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. We will never give up, we will never concede.”
The rioters forced members of Congress to seek safety while five people were killed. (RELATED: Nearly 50% Approve Of Trump’s Performance, Poll Finds)
The House of Representatives voted Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for the second time for allegedly inciting insurrection.
Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, led by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. According to one report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is considering voting for impeachment if and when the upper chamber considers the issue.