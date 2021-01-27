Watch The Intense Trailer For ‘Silk Road’

“Silk Road” looks like it’s going to be an awesome movie.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A DEA agent pursues Ross Ulbricht, founder of the darknet website Silk Road.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For those of you who don’t know, Silk Road was a website used to sell drugs and other nefarious items, and became a major issue back in the day.

Judging from the trailer, the movie about the rise and fall of Ulbricht is going to be awesome. Give it a watch below.

I won’t weed into the details about what happened with Silk Road and Ulbricht here. You can fire up Google if you want to know before seeing the film.

What I will say is that the movie looks awesome, and the cast is great. Jason Clarke and Jimmi Simpson are both incredibly talented.

Simpson starred in “Westworld” and pretty much stole the first season of the hit HBO show every single time he was on screen.

Now, he’s teaming up with Clarke for a movie about the infamous Silk Road founder. Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that “Silk Road” is probably going to be a very exciting movie. You can catch it starting February 19!