Man Who Risked His Life To Save Cats And Dogs From Burning Animal Shelter One Step Closer To Not Being Homeless

A homeless man in Atlanta who risked his life to save cats and dogs from a burning animal shelter is reportedly one step closer to having a home.

Darlen Schultz, the CEO of an Atlanta-based organization called "Georgia Works," told TMZ in a piece published Thursday that Keith Walker is set to enter their program.

Shultz explained that the "goal is to make" Keith a "self-sufficient person" which includes teaching him such things as money management and various occupational skills.

The group helps to “ends homelessness, criminal recidivism and dependency through programs aimed at personal development in good habits, work ethic and character,” a statement on the site read.

“Georgia Works” has reportedly been working with those who had set up a GoFundMe to help Keith, which has raised almost $90,000 after reports surfaced of his bravery when he rescued sixteen dogs and cats.

As previously reported, Walker rescued over a dozen pets from the W-Underdogs shelter on December 18 when a fire engulfed part of the building, CNN reported.

“I was really scared to go in there with all that smoke,” Keith added. “But God put me there to save those animals. If you love a dog, you can love anyone in the world.”

The shelter’s founder, Gracie Hamlin, told the outlet she lets Walker keep his dog, a pitbull named Bravo, at the shelter every night. The homeless man was on his way to pick up his pet when he saw the fire.

“He is my guardian angel,” Hamlin shared. “Even the firefighters didn’t want to handle the dogs. They called animal control, but Keith was already in the building pulling out the cats and dogs until they were all safe.”

“I can’t thank him enough for saving my animals,” Hamlin added. “I’m still in disbelief, because I’ve been around a fire and I know how fast they flare up. He is my hero.”