Chiefs Player Pays Adoption Fees For All Dogs At KC Shelters Following Teams Win Over The 49ers

Chiefs’s defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi found an epic way to celebrate the teams’ win over the 49ers by paying the adoption fees for all the dogs at Kansas City shelters.

"We're so honored to partner with @DerrickNnadi who is sponsoring the adoption fees of all of our adoptables dogs at our locations," a tweet from KC Pet Project read. The post was noted by NBC4i in Columbus, Ohio, in a piece published Monday.

"What an incredibly generous gesture and we want to thank Derrick for his support all season long," it added.

A short time later, the winning Chiefs’ player tweeted, “The perfect way to cap off this great season!!”

And the response to the Kansas City Chief’s player’s gesture has been tremendous

“We had a huge line of people at our locations this morning to adopt, which is just wonderful,” Tori Fugate, Chief Communications Officer at KCPP shared with the outlet. “So far, many pets are going home and we’re so excited for them.”

“KC Pet Project cares for over 10,000 pets a year, so partnerships like this are so wonderful to help our pets find loving, forever homes,” Fugate added. We’re thrilled and honored that Derrick Nnadi chose to do this to help us save lives in Kansas City. Our community is on cloud nine following last night’s win and this is such a heartwarming story to go along with this huge victory.”

According to CNN, Nnadi paid off the adoption fees for more than 100 dogs, with the average fee for one dog at around $150 each. Speaking to the outlet, the defense player of the Kansas City team shared that, “All my life I always wanted a dog. Growing up I didn’t have a pet, my parents didn’t really allow pets.”

By the time, Derrick was in his senior year in college he got his first pet, a dog named Rocky, and it inspired him to want to help other animals find homes.

“When I first got him, he was very timid,” Nnadi said. “It made me think of how other animals, whether they’re owned or in a shelter, are feeling scared and alone.”

So he partnered in his second year in the NFL with KC Pet Project, a non-profit animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri, through the Derrick Nnadi Foundation.