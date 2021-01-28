Former D1 Athlete Speaks Out Against Biden’s Executive Order That Allows Biological Men To Compete In Woman’s Sports

Former Division I volleyball player, Kiki Robinson, spoke to the Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee about why she is against President Joe Biden’s executive order that allows biological males to compete in female sports.

“It takes one transgender biological male to take one biological female’s spot in our sport’s league, that’s one little girl’s dream of becoming a professional athlete, its one little girl’s scholarship that she has been working towards since she was nine years old,” Robinson said.

Robinson also explained why she doesn’t think there is an even playing field when a biological male plays in female sports. (RELATED: #BidenErasedWomen Trends After Biden Executive Order Sets The Stage For Rolling Out Trans Protections)

“It is almost inevitable that when you have a biological male playing in these leagues that they are going to become the number one player. This is going to impact our state championship, it is going to be a legitimacy issue, to where it’s like okay we know this team is going to win because they have this player,” Robinson said.

Watch the full video to see what the future of female sports looks because of Biden’s executive order.

WATCH:

