Capitol Police Chief Calls For Permanent Security Fencing Around Capitol

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a Thursday statement that permanent security fencing should be installed around the Capitol following the Jan. 6 riot.

“In the days following January 6, 2021, with the assistance of our Federal and local law enforcement partners, and our Congressional stakeholders, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) has hardened the physical security across the Capitol Complex in order to further protect the Congress,” Pittman said.

Pittman, who became police chief Jan. 8, said that she directed her staff to do an assessment on the security around the Capitol immediately after she assumed her position.

In a new stmt from Capitol Police Acting Chief Pittman, she calls for “permanent fencing (around the Capitol), and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol.” Lawmakers have been trying avoid having that fencing be permanent in years past –> pic.twitter.com/DLdkeg3CGT — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 28, 2021



“I welcome each of these reviews, and I am ensuring that the Department will provide all of the information that is necessary to facilitate these studies,” Pittman added. “In the end, we all have the same goal — to prevent what occurred on January 6 from ever happening again.” (RELATED: REPORT: US Capitol Police Union Criticize Leadership For Lack of Preparation Ahead Of Capitol Riots)

A permanent security fence was recommended after a 2006 inspection of security around the Capitol, Pittman noted.

“In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol,” she said.

Capitol Police faced criticism after the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., when a mob of Trump supporters were able to breach security and enter the Capitol building. Lawmakers were forced to evacuate during the certification of the Electoral College votes.

Pittman apologized Tuesday for USCP’s “failings” during the riot.

“On January 6, in the face of a terrorist attack by tens and thousands of insurrectionists determined to stop the certification of the Electoral College votes, the Department failed to meet its own high standards as well as yours,” the police chief told House Appropriations Committee according to prepared remarks obtained by the New York Times.

“We fully expect to answer to you and the American people for our failings on January 6,” she told the committee, which oversees the police department’s funding. “I am here to offer my sincerest apologies on behalf of the department.”