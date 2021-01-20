Video Surfaces Of Trump Supporter Begging Police To Stop Capitol Riot

As the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building was underway, one man approached police and pleaded with them to help put an end to it.
New video shows a MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter yell to the unmoved officers, “This is our damn Capitol building! And ya’ll are letting it get destroyed on your watch!” (RELATED: We Had Five Reporters On The Ground For The Capitol Hill Riot. Here’s What Really Happened)
“These people want blood!” the man warned. When the man seems to realize the officers weren’t going to do anything, he walks away. (RELATED: Media Spent Months Downplaying Violent BLM, Antifa Riots. With The Capitol Riot, They’ve Suddenly Changed Their Tune)
WATCH:
If you enjoyed this video, check out these other videos:
Lindsey Graham Harassed At The Airport
Some Of The Wildest Moments From The Riot At The U.S. Capitol
Chuck Schumer Heckled While Speaking About Impeachment
Antifa Attack Trump Supporters In San Diego
Media Bashes Conservatives, Trump Supporters After Capitol Riots
Who Are The Boogaloo Bois? Inside 2nd Amendment Protests in Virginia And Ohio
And of course don’t forget to check out our social media!