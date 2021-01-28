US

‘I’m Ashamed’: Former Atlantic City Mayor Sentenced After Stealing Over $80,000 From Youth Basketball Program

Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Former Atlantic City, New Jersey, Mayor Frank Gilliam was reportedly sentenced to 30 days in prison and 11 months of house arrest Thursday.

Gilliam pled guilty to soliciting $87,000 in donations under false pretenses as a member of the City Council then and as mayor according to AP News. When soliciting the donations, Gilliam reportedly told donors the money would be used for a youth basketball team or school supplies for underprivileged children.

“This defendant stole more money than many U.S. residents earn in a year,” U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Rodriguez said, the AP reports. “The defendant also took money from the very underprivileged children in Atlantic City that he tried to encourage and prepare for a better life.” (RELATED: FBI Agents Raid Atlantic City Mayor’s Home, Seize Electronics)

“I’m ashamed, I’m embarrassed,” Gilliam reportedly said. “I’ve hurt the people who love me, I’ve hurt the people who depend on me.”

Gilliam resigned as mayor in October 2019 after pleading guilty to the charges of wire fraud according to a different story from AP News.

Up until 2007, four of the city’s last eight mayors were reportedly arrested on corruption charges along with one-third of the City Council. The pattern of corruption in Atlantic City sparked the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire,” according to the AP.