‘Boardwalk Empire’ Is An Awesome Show

The classic HBO hit show “Boardwalk Empire” is legit.

During the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been crushing TVs shows left and right. I’ve been checking out new shows, watching old shows I really enjoyed and I’m trying out older shows that I’ve never seen before.

That leads me to “Boardwalk Empire.” I actually watched the first season while in college, but I did it while mostly hammered drunk. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I was never really invested. After a long night of drinking at the bars and striking out with women, I’d throw on an episode as I shoved a burrito in my mouth. I honestly don’t remember virtually any of it. That’s how little attention I paid.

When it came time to find a new show, I saw “Boardwalk Empire” on HBO, and I decided to fire it up. I remembered liking it, and I figured now was as good of a time as any to dive back in.

Folks, my decision turned out to be a good one. The show about organized crime in the 1920s is absolutely electric.

Steve Buscemi, Michael Shannon, Shea Whigham and the rest of the cast are outstanding in the series. It’s also so much fun to see all the historical characters on the TV screen.

You name a major crime figure from the 1920s, and there’s a very good chance they’re in “Boardwalk Empire.”

The dialogue is great, the limited action scenes are really well done, character development is prime and all the characters live in the gray area.

I love shows where characters thrive in the gray. “True Detective” is the GOAT when it comes to that, but “Boardwalk Empire” is also excellent.

I still have to finish season one and I have several more seasons to go on HBO. I think I’m in for an amazing ride!