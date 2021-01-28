Manhunt Suspended For Weather Conditions After Two Men Shot Duck Hunting

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is on the hunt for 70-year-old man who reportedly shot and killed two men in their duck blind early Monday morning at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County, Tennessee.

The manhunt is currently temporarily suspended due to the weather conditions in the area and the quickly rising water, News 3 Memphis reported Thursday.

The district attorney for Obion County, Tommy Thomas, has reported that a search by air and water has not turned up the suspect. Thomas said he believes that the David Vowell has either escaped or is at the bottom of the lake.

Zachary Grooms, a recent graduate of Bethel University, 25, and sporting goods store manager, Chance Black, 26, were the two that were shot and killed, according to News3 Memphis.

David Vowell of Martin, Tennessee, reportedly had no record of a criminal past and was part owner of Vowell Lumber Company in the town he was from, according to News 3 Memphis. (RELATED: Tennessee Reports A Recruiting Violation Over A Paintball Game)

Crabtree told Thomas that Vowell was pulling up to their duck blind in his boat Monday morning and asked Black, Grooms and Crabtree if he could hunt the blind as well and they said yes. Crabtree reportedly noticed Vowell loading his gun on the boat which he thought was peculiar since you typically load your gun once you get in position within the blind, according to News 3 Memphis.

Crabtree turned around and reportedly heard a gunshot. He then saw Grooms had been shot in the chest and Black was shot in the side. Crabtree then got the gun away from Vowell and threw it in the water. Then knocked Vowell out of his boat into the waist-high water, according to News 3 Memphis.

Crabtree then rushed to shore to get help and last saw Vowell still wading in the water.

While the manhunt is temporarily suspended, TBI said to still consider Vowell armed and dangerous.

Reelfoot Lake is over 20 square miles in the Northwest corner of Tennessee. It is known for its waterfowl hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing.