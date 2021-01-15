Tennessee Reports A Recruiting Violation Over A Paintball Game

The Tennessee Volunteers have reported a recruiting violation tied to a paintball game.

According to WATE, the football team reported a violation to the SEC tied to a 2019 paintball game that eight recruits played in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The issue at hand? The “battlefield” and supplies used in the paintball battle on the Volunteers‘ practice field were supplied by a third party, which is apparently a problem.

I love how we’re talking about SEC football and Tennessee is reporting a violation over a paintball game! A paintball game, folks!

You do know this is the same conference with bagmen all over the place, right? I couldn’t give a damn about who supplied the 2019 game.

Sounds like a ton of fun, and I’m here for it.

College football can be an incredibly dirty game. That’s just the reality of the situation. It can be incredibly dirty.

Money flows all over the place under the table, and to pretend otherwise is to be willfully ignorant.

If the worst thing Tennessee does is a paintball game, then who gives a damn. I wouldn’t even have wasted the SEC’s time with this nonsense.

Again, we’re talking about bagmen and Tennessee is violating rules over a paintball war. Give me a break. Who the hell cares.