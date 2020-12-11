‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Bella Robertson Says Faith ‘A Hundred Percent’ Played A Role In Relationship With Fiancé

“Duck Dynasty” star Bella Robertson opened up and talked about how her faith “a hundred percent” played a role in her relationship to fiance, Jacob Mayo.

“It’s played the biggest role in our relationship,” the 18-year-old reality star shared with Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

“I mean a hundred percent,” she added. “I don’t think there’s any way we would be together without it. In the beginning, we were friends for a long time who played tennis together. We had such a good time hanging out. But we ended up dating right when we started talking about real things.” (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bella robertson (@bellarobb)

“We started talking about our faith and that really started to connect us on a deeper level, a different level than we ever had before,” Robertson continued. “I grew up in a Christian household so it was meaningful to connect with someone through faith.”

At one point in the interview, Bella offered advice to other couples struggling to connect and said being “vulnerable” and talking about their “faith” brought her and Jacob together.

“I would say start sharing your stories,” the reality star explained. “I think that’s where it all began for me. Jacob and I began sharing our stories, what we’ve been through in life and how we got out of hard things in life.”

The “Duck Dynasty” star went on to explain that she had been in some difficult places where she “really had to rely on God to pull” them “out of hard things. I think once we started talking about it, it became a big step for us to connect.”

After Thanksgiving, Robertson confirmed reports she and Jacob were engaged. She also shared that due to to the pandemic, there are no immediate plans on when the wedding will take place.