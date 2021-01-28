REPORT: Deshaun Watson Officially Requests To Be Traded

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly requested a trade.

According to Ian Rapoport, the star dual-threat quarterback has officially asked the team to ship him out of Houston.

Chatter has been building for a long time, and it’s not apparently a done deal.

Sources: #Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from Houston. He has a no-trade clause, and by virtue of his contract, would decide what places would be acceptable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

We all saw this coming, and the arrival of David Culley clearly didn’t do anything to change Watson’s mind. He wants out of Houston, and he wants out ASAP.

At this point, it’s clearly not a question of if he gets traded, but where he ends up. The situation in Houston is no longer tenable.

In my humble opinion, there are two clear landing spots, which have also been talked about at length. He’s almost certainly going to end up on the Jets or Dolphins.

While I have zero inside information, I’d speculate the Jets are probably a better option. The Texans don’t seem too high on Tua, which means they’re probably not an option.

We’ll see where he lands, but Watson has clearly played his last snap in Houston.