REPORT: The Texans Are Hiring David Culley As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Houston Texans are reportedly hiring David Culley as the team’s new head coach.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are hiring the Baltimore Ravens assistant to take over the team, and he’ll be surrounded by vets on his staff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pelissero also reported that Josh McCown, who interviewed for the head coaching job, will have a role that hasn’t yet been determined.

This is the definition of a shocking hire in the NFL. Do you want to know when I first heard about David Culley’s existence?

It was literally the moment I heard the report from Pelissero.

This is just a wild hire to me. Obviously, I have nothing against Culley. Hell, I don’t even know anything about him, but how is this supposed to be the home run hire that fans are expecting?

It doesn’t make much sense. There’s already chaos within the organization because of Deshaun Watson’s status being unknown, and the franchise just hired a first-year head coach.

Fans have every right in the world to be nervous.

Welcome to the wild world of the NFL!