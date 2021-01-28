REPORT: The Texans Are Hiring David Culley As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Houston Texans are reportedly hiring David Culley as the team’s new head coach.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are hiring the Baltimore Ravens assistant to take over the team, and he'll be surrounded by vets on his staff.

Pelissero also reported that Josh McCown, who interviewed for the head coaching job, will have a role that hasn’t yet been determined.

More from @gmfb on the #Texans‘ plans to hire 65-year-old David Culley as a first-time head coach and the fascinating staff they’re putting around him. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ANe66lmdiF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2021

This is the definition of a shocking hire in the NFL. Do you want to know when I first heard about David Culley’s existence?

It was literally the moment I heard the report from Pelissero.

The #Texans are also targeting Josh McCown and Lovie Smith for spots on David Culley’s coaching staff, sources tell @MikeGarafolo and me. Moving quickly. https://t.co/DIG0JMLG2a — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2021

This is just a wild hire to me. Obviously, I have nothing against Culley. Hell, I don’t even know anything about him, but how is this supposed to be the home run hire that fans are expecting?

It doesn’t make much sense. There’s already chaos within the organization because of Deshaun Watson’s status being unknown, and the franchise just hired a first-year head coach.

Fans have every right in the world to be nervous.

From NFL Now: The #Texans have another 2nd interview today with #Ravens AHC David Culley, who has impressed with his ability to connect with players and lead. The plan is to send both candidates (Culley and Leslie Frazier) home, then huddle and make a decision. pic.twitter.com/UOJKsPcebX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2021

Welcome to the wild world of the NFL!