FULL REVIEW: ‘Ted Lasso’ Is 1 Of The Best TV Series Ever Made

“Ted Lasso” is one of the most wholesome and impressive TV shows ever made.

As I wrote following the first few episodes, the show with Jason Sudeikis about an American soccer coach taking over an English soccer club is outstanding. What I didn’t know is just how great it would get down the stretch. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’m not exaggerating at all when I say “Ted Lasso” is one of the greatest shows ever made. A friend recommended it to me, and this person has solid TV tips.

So, I started watching earlier in the week. Like I said, I enjoyed it a lot. However, the series’ stamina down the stretch is pretty much second to none.

It started entertaining and got more impressive with every single episode.

I found myself cheering at times, feeling happy, being sad, loving all the characters, impressed by some of the redemption arcs and I was damn near a puddle during the final 10 minutes.

“Ted Lasso” honestly has no reason to be as good as it is. It’s based on a character from NBC Sports. It shouldn’t be anything more than a joke on the internet.

Instead, Sudeikis and company found a way to create one of the greatest series I’ve ever seen. Do you realize how hard it is for me to love a TV series?

It’s pretty much impossible. I watch a substantial amount of TV, and I enjoy my picks most of the time. However, to get to the level of “The Office,” “Always Sunny” or a darker show like “True Detective” is pretty much impossible.

Yet, “Ted Lasso” got the job done.

If you’re looking for a wholesome show that will boost your spirits, then I can’t recommend “Ted Lasso” enough. It’s simply outstanding.

Now, we wait for season two. It can’t get here fast enough on Apple TV+. Do yourself a favor and watch immediately!