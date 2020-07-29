New Jason Sudeikis Series ‘Ted Lasso’ Looks Incredible

Jason Sudeikis’ new series “Ted Lasso” looks like it’s going to be great.

According to the YouTube description, the plot of the Apple TV+ series is Sudeikis playing “Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, this series from Sudeikis is going to be a feel-good time for sports fans. Give it a watch below.

For those of you who don’t know, this premise is actually from years ago when Sudeikis did a Lasso bit for NBC Sports.

Now it’s being turned into a full series for Apple.

I have no doubt at all that “Ted Lasso” will be incredibly entertaining. Aside from the fact of an American football coach switching to European soccer being an incredible premise, Sudeikis is one of the funniest men in all of Hollywood.

Everything he seems to come into contact with tends to be entertaining. “We’re the Millers” is a criminally underrated comedy.

Hell, his cameos in “Always Sunny” were even hilarious, and he was only in one episode and then another for a few brief seconds.

You can catch “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+ starting Aug. 14.