REVIEW: ‘Ted Lasso’ Is An Outstanding Series Starring Jason Sudeikis

“Ted Lasso” might be the most underrated show on TV.

I crushed multiple episodes Tuesday night of the Apple TV+ series with Jason Sudeikis, and I loved every moment of it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The series follows the NBC Sports character Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) as he makes the jump from being a football coach in America to taking over a British soccer team.

Naturally, there are plenty of cultural clashes, a steep learning curve and plenty of comedic moments along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by APPLE TV⚽️ (@tedlassoappeltv)

I honestly don’t understand how “Ted Lasso” is such a damn good show. It almost feels like it shouldn’t be, but it is.

I couldn’t turn it off. Sudeikis is an American football coach trying to learn soccer in England is hysterical.

The series also has all the tropes of a classic sports story. There’s the super talented young star with a big head, the seasoned veteran who needs to recognize his calling as a leader, the underappreciated staff member who shines and an owner who might be (secretly) clashing with the head coach.

Everything about “Ted Lasso” is outstanding. Through the first few episodes, the soccer team is absolute trash, but you can already tell Sudeikis is going to turn the franchise into a winner.

It’s a feel good story, it’s hilarious, Sudeikis‘ talent shines through and I can’t get enough. Of all the shows I’ve tried lately, “Ted Lasso” is probably the best. You 100% have to watch it.