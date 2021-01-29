Odell Beckham Jr. Works Out In Impressive Fashion After Tearing His ACL

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be doing well after tearing his ACL.

OBJ went down during the season against the Bengals with a torn ACL, and hasn’t played a snap of football since. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Odell Beckham hurts here trying to make a tackle on a bad Baker pass that was picked. Ankle? pic.twitter.com/Oslc2WsFcX — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 25, 2020

According to Sports Illustrated, the superstar receiver recently posted a video to his Instagram story of himself lifting weights, and he seemed to be doing just fine.

While I’m not a medical expert, I’d say that OBJ seems to be on pace to play next season. It’s the end of January, and he’s already lifting a ton of weight following ACL surgery.

If he’s doing this well in January, then he should be 100% ready to roll by the time week one rolls around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

The biggest question now is whether or not he’ll be on the Browns or if he’ll be on a new team at the start of the 2021 season.

It doesn’t seem like anyone knows, but it looked like it was trending for him to find a new home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

However, if he’s healthy and playing at an elite level, then that certainly changes the situation. No matter what, it’s great to see OBJ healthy and working back towards getting on the field.