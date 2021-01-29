Tom Brady Explains Why He Chose The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback Tom Brady finally gave us a glimpse into why he chose to leave the New England Patriots for a spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady claimed he didn’t think he was that big of a risk for the Buccaneers, according to an interview published Thursday by Pro Football Talk.

“I’d like to think that I wasn’t that much of a chance after a lot of years,” Brady said, according to the outlet. “Becoming a free agent and then having the opportunity to continue my playing career, I love the opportunity that presented itself here, which is ultimately why I chose here. I really love the coaching staff. I loved the players that they had.” (RELATED: Tom Brady’s Post-Game Touchdown Pass To Drew Brees’ Son Goes Viral)

“I looked at those players and thought, ‘Wow, these are really great players. This would be a good opportunity for me.’ Obviously, a different conference and a different division – all of that I didn’t quite know about. In the end, I just [had] a lot of different choices,” Brady said.

“I don’t want to revisit them all, but I’m pretty detailed and thorough. I went through a process of decisions and thinking about everything that really mattered to me in some way [and] one form or another. Obviously, a lot of family considerations. My son lives in New York and I didn’t want to be too far from him. It just ended up being a great fit and as it’s played out,” he added.

Brady previously said that he had “great affection” for the city that gave him an “incredible” 20 years.

“I had an incredible 20 years,” Tom Brady says of his time with the Patriots, saying they shaped him into who he is today. “Great affection for the city, everything that Boston has meant to me and my family, all of New England.” — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 28, 2021

Brady has had nine super bowl appearances with the Patriots.

Brady will make his first Super Bowl appearance with the Buccaneers on Feb. 7.