Should You Buy A Woman Flowers For Valentine’s Day?

It’s that time of year when our TVs are flooded with Valentine’s Day commercials, and I’m already sick of this flower nonsense.

I can’t tell you how many commercials and ads I’ve seen for flowers in the past week. Valentine’s Day, which is the biggest fraud holiday ever invented, is still more than two weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped any of the marketing campaigns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve discussed many times before, buying flowers is among the stupidest things a man can do. I’ve done it a few times in my life, and I’ve always had to take a shower afterwards to watch the stupidity off of me.

If you ever find yourself asking if you should buy flowers for Valentine’s Day, go ahead and slap yourself until you get some common sense.

You know what flowers are good for? Literally nothing. They die and then you throw them away. In a sense, its best purpose is the fact they kind of represent the lifespans of most relationships.

True story, I once asked a woman if she wanted a handgun or flowers for Valentine’s Day. Instead of some American-made firepower, she said she wanted flowers. Fellas, she simply isn’t the one in that case.

I could literally drive down the highway and toss money out the window, and that would feel like less of a waste than buying flowers.

Now, don’t get it twisted. I’m not saying you have to completely ignore Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately, it’s a game you have to play to some extent, but that doesn’t mean you have to be dumb about it.

Start with chocolates and work your way up the ladder. Why? Because at least chocolates can be consumed and serve a purpose.

Again, flowers die and you then throw them away! So, take your woman to a nice dinner, buy her some chocolate, get her a custom AR-15 but don’t engage in the nonsense that is buying flowers. Just don’t do it. Refuse to buy into the marketing trends being pushed on you. Resist at all costs.

Let me know in the comments if you think I’m correct on this one. I think most people will agree.