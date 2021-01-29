White House Redirects Questions On New York Massively Underreporting Coronavirus Nursing Home Deaths To DOJ

White House press secretary Jen Psaki directed multiple questions on New York state underreporting its coronavirus nursing home deaths to the Justice Department during Friday’s press briefing.

“I’ve seen those reports,” Psaki answered in response to a question regarding whether President Joe Biden supports the Justice Department opening an investigation into Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s actions. “I would say any investigation, I would point you to the Department of Justice.” (RELATED: Cuomo Administration Undercounted COVID-19 Deaths In Nursing Homes By 50%, New York AG Says)

“Any investigation would be led by the Department of Justice,” she added in response to a followup on the subject. “We’re in a new age. They’re independent and they will determine what paths they take moving forward.”

WATCH:

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported in May 2020 that New York’s Department of Health knowingly underreported the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes following Cuomo’s directive to house coronavirus patients in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

A report released Thursday by New York’s Attorney General Letitia James confirmed DCNF’s reporting and stated that the New York government underreported those deaths by as much as 50 percent.

You can watch Friday’s entire briefing below.

WATCH: