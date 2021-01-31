Editorial

The Detroit Lions Trade Matthew Stafford To The Rams For Jared Goff And Draft Picks

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions drops to pass during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on September 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

Adam Schefter dropped a bomb Saturday night when he broke news that Stafford was headed to the Rams in return for Jared Goff and multiple draft picks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The deal will be official in March.

I’ve had a lot of people ask me in the past 11 hours what I think about Stafford leaving Detroit for Los Angeles.

First and foremost, I’m excited for Stafford to be on a team that’s loaded with talent. The Rams are now officially a Super Bowl contender and will be one of the favorites in the NFC.

He’s about to be on a more talented team than he ever was in Detroit.

Secondly, I’m not too hot on the idea of Jared Goff playing quarterback for the Lions. I don’t love it at all.

Goff has a huge contract and he’s not very good. He’s just not the answer. The Lions still have to 100% target a quarterback in the draft.

Go get me Justin Fields, let him sit for a bit if he needs to and then find a way to get rid of Goff ASAP.

 

It’s been real fun with Stafford since he joined the team in 2009. Now, it’s time for him to go win a bunch of games elsewhere. Welcome to life as a Lions fan.