The Detroit Lions Trade Matthew Stafford To The Rams For Jared Goff And Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions have traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

Adam Schefter dropped a bomb Saturday night when he broke news that Stafford was headed to the Rams in return for Jared Goff and multiple draft picks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The deal will be official in March.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

I’ve had a lot of people ask me in the past 11 hours what I think about Stafford leaving Detroit for Los Angeles.

First and foremost, I’m excited for Stafford to be on a team that’s loaded with talent. The Rams are now officially a Super Bowl contender and will be one of the favorites in the NFC.

He’s about to be on a more talented team than he ever was in Detroit.

More on the first – but not the last – major QB moves of 2021: Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, and 2022 and 2023 first-round picks:https://t.co/VJvRoluTO4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

Secondly, I’m not too hot on the idea of Jared Goff playing quarterback for the Lions. I don’t love it at all.

Goff has a huge contract and he’s not very good. He’s just not the answer. The Lions still have to 100% target a quarterback in the draft.

Go get me Justin Fields, let him sit for a bit if he needs to and then find a way to get rid of Goff ASAP.

It’s been real fun with Stafford since he joined the team in 2009. Now, it’s time for him to go win a bunch of games elsewhere. Welcome to life as a Lions fan.