REPORT: The Rams Are Exploring Trading For Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly interested in trading for Matthew Stafford.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Rams have “explored the possibilities” involving the star passer for the Detroit Lions, who has played his last snap for the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s unclear what would happen with Jared Goff or if the Rams would even be able to get rid of him.

Sources: Matthew Stafford considers the Rams a viable contender in his trade market with the Lions. While it’s unclear what the Rams can do with Jared Goff’s long-term deal on the books, they’ve explored the possibilities with Stafford. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2021

As a Lions fan, would I like to see Stafford land with the Rams? I certainly wouldn’t be against it. Sean McVay is a hell of a coach, and he’s a great offensive mind.

You put Matthew Stafford on the Rams, and they’re probably winning at least 12 games next season. Hell, they might win even more.

It sounds like it all comes down to whether or not the Rams can figure out a way to get rid of Goff, which might be made difficult by his giant contract.

I still think the Colts are the most likely landing spot, and they’d immediately be geared up for a Super Bowl run if they added Stafford.

We’ll see what happens, but I just want the man to go to a place where he can win.