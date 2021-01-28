Editorial

REPORT: 1/3 Of The NFL Is Interested In Trading For Matthew Stafford

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Multiple NFL teams are reportedly kicking the tires on trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

According to Ian Rapoport, about “one third” of the NFL has inquired about potentially acquiring the superstar passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That would mean about 10 teams are interested in Stafford’s services. You can watch Rapoport break it all down below.

Am I surprised so many teams are interested in Matthew Stafford? Absolutely not. I’d be shocked if a bunch of teams weren’t interested.

Outside of Deshaun Watson, there’s not a quarterback even close to his skill level on the market.

 

As I’ve said from the beginning, I still 100% expect Stafford to end up with the Colts. It just makes too much sense to me.

The Colts have the weapons, they can probably put together enough draft picks to entertain the Lions and they’d immediately push for a Super Bowl.

As a Lions fan, I’d love to see Stafford win a whole bunch of games.

 

Wherever he lands, I hope he finds way more success than he ever found in Detroit, and I know most fans feel the same.