REPORT: 1/3 Of The NFL Is Interested In Trading For Matthew Stafford

Multiple NFL teams are reportedly kicking the tires on trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

According to Ian Rapoport, about “one third” of the NFL has inquired about potentially acquiring the superstar passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That would mean about 10 teams are interested in Stafford’s services. You can watch Rapoport break it all down below.

From @GMFB: A look at QBs who could be on the move, with #Rams QB Jared Goff entering the fray, the #Lions getting immediate and significant interest and calls on Matthew Stafford over the weekend, and teams still calling the #Texans on Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/ttLc7iFXHq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2021

Am I surprised so many teams are interested in Matthew Stafford? Absolutely not. I’d be shocked if a bunch of teams weren’t interested.

Outside of Deshaun Watson, there’s not a quarterback even close to his skill level on the market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

As I’ve said from the beginning, I still 100% expect Stafford to end up with the Colts. It just makes too much sense to me.

The Colts have the weapons, they can probably put together enough draft picks to entertain the Lions and they’d immediately push for a Super Bowl.

As a Lions fan, I’d love to see Stafford win a whole bunch of games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Wherever he lands, I hope he finds way more success than he ever found in Detroit, and I know most fans feel the same.